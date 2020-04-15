For the first time, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are experiencing panic when there aren’t enough hospital beds. But this happens every day for families in mental health crises who struggle to find treatment and care for loved ones.
After Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana didn’t replace 128 public inpatient psychiatric beds and 50 crisis stabilization beds at Charity Hospital after it was demolished to build the University Medical Center.
In the film “Big Charity,” which documents Charity Hospital’s closure, Cecile Tebo, then administrator of New Orleans Police mobile crisis, said police would pick up the same people repeatedly. That didn’t happen when Charity Hospital was open. There was an uptick in tragedies associated with danger to self or others and grave disability. Many people were sent to the city jail, still the city’s No. 1 psychiatric facility.
Is the pandemic replicating the crisis caused by broken levees after Hurricane Katrina? It feels like it. We’re seeing decisions that prioritize real estate plans over people.
The Convention Center is being used as a field hospital rather than an empty million-square-foot building designed to treat and care for people with serious mental illnesses. Hotels without adequate resources, security and on-site mental health professionals are for those who will accept help, not people with cognitive impairments and/or serious mental illness — SMI — who are floridly psychotic and don’t know they’re sick.
Community diversion efforts have established several programs of late. Crisis Intervention Training, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion and the Metropolitan Human Services Mobile Unit, for example, but without final destinations to send people, these have become new ricochet points. Louisiana still lacks adequate initial treatment and care due to short hospital stays driven by insurance, not medical expertise.
To mitigate incarceration and homelessness for people with untreated serious mental illnesses Louisiana should apply for a federal waiver introduced in 2018 that provides a financial incentive for states to increase residential treatment facilities, psychiatric beds and length of stays. States’ costs would shift to the federal government.
In 2018, the federal government loosened restrictions on a 1965 rule known as the Institutions for Mental Diseases Exclusion for SMI. The exclusion is discriminatory and prohibits Medicaid reimbursements to states for patients with SMI receiving mental health care in a psychiatric or substance use disorder treatment facility with more than 16 beds. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services granted Louisiana a waiver for substance use disorder treatment facilities in spring 2018. That application should be amended to include SMI.
Katrina laid bare needs for more psychiatric beds, outpatient programs, services and residential treatment centers. Will Louisiana recognize the critical need to increase psychiatric bed capacity? Or will we keep repeating our mistakes?
JANET HAYS
director, Healing Minds NOLA
New Orleans