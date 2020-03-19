At 1:35 p.m. March 13, Democracy Prep Baton Rouge announced to our scholars that we would be closed until April 13. As the building leader, delivering scary and uncertain news comes with the role. I was both endeared and saddened by the first reaction I heard coming from one of our sixth-grade scholars who whispered to himself, “April 13th … that’s after my birthday. I won’t be at school until after my birthday. I won’t be at school on my birthday.”
On Saturday, despite having to cancel Saturday school, several scholars logged in to Google Classroom and started the tasks that they otherwise would have done in-person that day. Third- to eighth-graders left comments like, “Need feedback please” or “help!” and the best part is, our teachers and leaders responded to every comment.
At times, kids from North Baton Rouge are overlooked or held to low expectations because of their race or economic status. While it’s true that families in our neighborhood have unique struggles, it’s also true that this is the most resilient community I’ve ever had the privilege to work alongside. We issued a survey to our scholars to gather their questions about virtual learning before they left on Friday Their answers demonstrate their resilience and commitment to education in this difficult moment in our history:
Craig, fifth grade: "How will we do science and social studies?"
Mary, fifth grade: "Will there be a new lesson every day?"
Braylynn, third grade: "When we are done for the day, can we play games like Typing Agent, PBS Kids, Nick Jr. … not like YouTube and not inappropriate stuff?"
Destinee, seventh grade: "Can we call if we are stuck? Do we have a date when something is being given to us?"
Bryce, eighth grade: "I need audiobooks."
In this time of uncertainty, it’s important that we share positive moments. I have no doubt that our community will grow from this unique time we are in and it will be because our kids, our families and an incredibly committed team of educators would not let school closure stop our scholars from learning.
MICHELLE GIEG
executive director, Democracy Prep
Baton Rouge