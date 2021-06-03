I am a cheerleader for New Orleans. The history, its richness and its diversity are to be admired and celebrated. The festivals, second lines, impromptu street gatherings and jamming cannot be duplicated. While I am not a native of Louisiana, my wife is. We are happy to be in the Crescent City. While we have lived in other major cities, New Orleans is indeed special.
Yet our elation about living here is taking a consistent nosedive. The crime and killing of other people are beginning to take a toll on me.
As I am writing this piece, the chief of police is on television giving details about another killing. One of the victims was a twelve-year-old girl. How can that be? She is dead at twelve years of age. Not by disease or illness, but by a bullet.
It seems as though every week someone is killed in New Orleans. Whether Black or White, young or old, all are losing their lives to guns and bullets. What is happening to us? Temper tantrums, road rage and minor-turned-major disputes all end in death.
Guns and violence have become a part of our physical and psychological wardrobe. We are ready to duke it out with anyone that gets in our way. Talking it out was what we did back in the day. Why? Because it was the sensible and practical thing to do. I am from the old school. More important, we did not have guns in my neighborhood.
Now it is different.
Maybe carrying a gun is a sign of manhood or womanhood. It is a sign of strength, I guess, so you can just pull out your gun and shoot somebody else.
Now there is one less seat at the table and one less bed to be made. All because of guns and our using them to cause hurt and harm.
I am just weary beyond words of the killing. It must stop.
JAMES B. EWERS Jr.
retired
New Orleans