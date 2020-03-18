The news is filled with videos of health task force members announcing protective measures to prevent the spread of viruses then turning around and engaging in everyone shaking hands. First, we laugh at how stupid they are ... then we realize we each do the same thing several times a day.
We are by far a social animal. Close community and touch contact are a major part of us. In a time when transmitting a disease is as easy as breathing in too close to an infected person or shaking hands with them or even touching a door handle that they just touched, we must change our habits. We have to stop and think before doing what comes naturally.
The yearly numbers of flu far outspan the total cases of COVID 19 so far. However, the same precautions for preventing the spread of coronavirus work just as well for flu. How many of the more than 20,000 deaths from the flu would have been prevented if officials and the media had cooperated in running teaching advisories about hand washing, legislating changes to make people who are sick can stay home from work or school and postponing large gatherings of people in close contact?
Finally, I applaud school administrators who have abolished awards for perfect attendance. That has been a personal gripe of mine ever since my own kids suffered from various diseases passed to them in school just because a few parents were so determined to get that award they sent their kids to school while highly infectious. Abolishing that holdover from a time when such an award was necessary to entice kids to attend shows that we can learn to change outdated ideas.
JAMES PITTMAN
self-employed
Folsom