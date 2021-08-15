It was interesting to see the front page article on "16 solar power farms proposed in La." (July 26). There was no mention of where that power will come from when the sun is on the other side of the earth and the wind does not blow; both happen most of the time. There was also no mention if these solar farms will be replacing valuable farm land.
Have we forgotten the power blackouts this past winter in Texas when wind power froze up? Instead of giving the out-of-state investors an 80% property tax break, we should mandate they pay for the installation and operation of quick-to-start natural gas-fired generators to back up our power grid when the solar and wind capacity is not available.
We should also discontinue tax breaks paid for the installation of solar, wind and purchase of electric cars. If they are so great, they should stand on their own.
I know many will object to gas power generators, but CO2 is a vital molecule like O2, H2O and others. Life is not possible without CO2, which is vital for all of life and supplies all our food. Recent reports suggest the small effects of CO2 on global warming/cooling are far in the future and not a crisis.
CHARLES BARROW
chemical engineer
Baton Rouge