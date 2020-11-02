BR.govphase3.091220 0098 bf.jpg
Gov. John Bel Edwards takes his mask off before giving Phase 3 details, Hurricane Laura recovery and COVID-19 status updates during a press conference Friday September 11, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

I am 18 years old. I only recently became an adult. But unlike some people, even I can understand the importance of wearing a mask and staying at home in order to save other people’s lives.

I was unable to go to my first year of college because of the coronavirus, something for which I have been waiting my entire life. But am I whining about not being able to live my life normally?

No. I’m an American, and in a crisis where other Americans’ lives are at risk, I get to work in doing my part to protect them.

In this case, doing your part is listening to science, wearing a mask and staying home. Stop whining and start acting like an adult.

KATIE HENNESSY

student

New Orleans

