When it comes to protecting public health and our environment we normally just expect people to obey the law. But, for some regulated businesses, it seems that is too much to ask, at least according to an “Environmental Self Audit Bill” (House Bill 615) that is pending in the Legislature. The bill’s authors apparently believe that businesses need incentives to comply with their permits and correct their violations. In other words, these businesses need special privileges in order to obey the law like the rest of us. HB 615’s solution is to give those businesses immunity from most enforcement penalties if they report those violations to the state and disclose their plans for correcting them (although there is no requirement that the state approve the corrective action or that it actually work). The logic is that compliance with the law will go up if there are no penalties for violating it. A novel premise, to say the least.
Bill to keep Louisiana oil and gas industry's violations secret, immune from penalties narrowly fails
But HB 615 does more than grant immunity against administrative penalties, it allows them to keep the details secret and hidden from discovery in civil litigation. Think about that. If I polluted a stream to the point that I made the stream unusable by my downstream neighbors, they probably could not hold me accountable if I had “self reported” the violation to the state. That is because the very information they would need to prove I caused their injury would be protected against discovery. So I would be shielded and they would suffer without remedy. Fair? I don’t think so, but that is what HB 615 would allow. Indeed, given Louisiana’s less-than-oppressive environmental regulatory system, one has to conclude that the shield against discovery is mostly what this is really about.
At the end of the day, HB 615 raises one fundamental question: Should one group be given special immunities and protections against being held responsible for its actions? The answer is, it should not be. HB 615 is an ill-conceived solution to an imaginary problem. Louisiana deserves better.
Mark Davis
water law and policy analyst
New Orleans