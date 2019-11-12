When I lived in small village in Vietnam, there was not much my community could do to combat climate change due to a lack of technology and education regarding the climate crisis. It was painful to see our planet suffer and not be able to do anything about it.
I’ve lived in New Orleans for two years now. This city inspires me with the way the community embraces so many cultures. Our New Orleans culture is directly at risk with the current climate crisis. Not only is the community’s way of life at risk but the vast and complex ecosystem that surrounds New Orleans is as well.
Three weeks ago, I was approached at an art market by someone looking to find community members interested in making a positive impact in our community. I started to learn about the Resilient and Renewable Portfolio Standard (R-RPS), and surely this is a unique and innovative way to reducing carbon emissions. New Orleans wants to embrace its culture and heritage, and it needs leaders who can deliver clean energy solution for the next generation, the environment, and our health.
I graduated from LSU with a degree in architecture and studied sustainable design. This made me think that we can build the world in a more sustainable and environmentally conscious way. The R-RPS will invest in Micro-Grid technology that can improve our community’s resilience for the long haul. Also, the R-RPS guarantees there will be a public purpose fund to provide financial assist residents installing solar panels. The R-RPS aims to lower energy bills while providing clean and sustainable energy.
“One day everything will be well, that is our hope. Everything’s fine today, that is our illusion” — Voltaire.
Tan Nguyen
architecture designer
New Orleans