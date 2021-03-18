Even if you don't t know anything about football, like me, you should take time to appreciate the legacy that Drew Brees leaves.
I admit that as a student coming from Puerto Rico, I have never even watched a football game. However, Brees is the perfect example of a person whose professional career is so majestic that it transcends the sport itself.
I don't need to know Brees’ story to understand how much he has done for his community. I can see it through the love and admiration his community has for him. After living in New Orleans for three years, I greatly admire him and even find myself a little sad about his retirement.
Today, I'm thinking of my one professor who always gave us extra points every time the Saints won a game and always had Brees as the protagonist in many exam questions.
Brees used his athletic career to unite a community, and that will always surpass his athletic career.
GABRIELA MARTINEZ
college student
New Orleans