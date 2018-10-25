A deadly illness menaces this land. It’s called party mania. Symptoms include rage and blindness. The other day, at the place where I exercise, two gentlemen on treadmills were watching Fox News and trading Republican banter. When the screen flashed a graphic that an explosive device had been found at the residence of George Soros, the jovial one flashed a big grin and said, “I’m glad to see that.” He was not expressing humane relief that a death had been averted. He was gleeful that someone wanted to kill a major benefactor of the Democratic Party. Sure, he was kidding, but not entirely.

This indifference to violence, when directed at “enemies,” is part of the malady. We have become so blind that we can’t recognize our callous inhumanity. Both parties are guilty. And unless we address the sickness, the land of liberty may not be a free country much longer.

When I was growing up, bipartisanship was common. Then there were liberals and conservatives in both parties, and people applauded deal-making. But since the 1990s, American politics has been gripped by partisan extremism, and it threatens the fate of the republic. Political scorched-earth tactics now justify reviling opponents as “evil” and blaming them for everything.

And alas, our so-called leader foments hostilities. He baits the media, insults his critics, blames all adversity on “the Dems,” and lies shamelessly. Now he’s ignoring the slaughter of a reporter and wants to portray Honduran refugees as “militants” infiltrated by terrorists. He attacks journalists, undermines the FBI and Justice Department by floating “deep state” conspiracy theories, and turns U.S. foreign policy upside-down by outraging allies and praising dictators.

In a recent book, "How Democracies Die," Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt use real-world examples to explain how democracies can morph into dictatorships. The first signs are loss of mutual respect, public civility, and bipartisanship. Then a vicious authoritarian grabs control by exploiting hatreds, demonizing opponents, and casting the free press as an enemy of the people. He packs the courts, runs opponents out of legislative bodies, and changes laws to suit his purposes. He teaches his minions that violence in the name of “nationalism” is OK.

I wondered afterward how the treadmill man would have reacted if a bomb had been found at the headquarters of the Republican Koch brothers. Then it wouldn’t have been a laughing matter. This is the nature of party mania: it trumps all sense of equal justice under the law and obliterates the common loyalties we feel as Americans one and all. Restoring bipartisanship, valuing compromise, promoting reasoned debate — it all seems like a lame civics project in the face of rabid partisanship. Until we consider the dire alternative.

