I got Sen. Bill Cassidy’s form letter about opposing the Electoral College vote.
He distinguishes himself by the absence of his name on the list of Louisiana Republicans who voted to oppose democracy. But I see he takes the opportunity to amplify President Donald Trump's lies about voter fraud (lies that I and most Louisianians know he doesn't believe) and that he wants to Make America Great Again.
So, he'll have it both ways: Vote the truth but court the base at the same time. This is 100% wrong. He must tell the truth and oppose the opponents of our democracy and do this wholeheartedly and unequivocally, not with whispers and winks. He must fulfill his oath of office.
The Republic is in danger, yet he takes half-measures or rather quarter-measures. One political career is unimportant when put in the scale with our democracy.
If Cassidy cannot defend our nation by simply saying what he knows to be true, he must resign so a better person can represent us.
We're at a critical point. Impeach, convict.
DAVID PORTER
retired professor
Baton Rouge