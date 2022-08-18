As the widow of Martin Johnson, the late dean of the Manship School of Mass Communication, I usually confine my involvement in Manship to supporting a scholarship in his memory. Consistent with his priorities throughout his career as a professor and university administrator, the scholarship serves to help students gain access to experiential education, particularly helping those students who may otherwise not have the resources to take advantage of opportunities that will enhance their education and careers. He was dedicated to helping students from marginalized groups gain access to media professions. One of his greatest joys as dean was figuring out how to provide opportunities to students who could diversify the viewpoints represented in media.
A recent editorial invoked Martin’s name in a criticism of proposed changes to the admissions process, casting those changes as “lowering academic standards.” Martin would not have seen it that way.
His vision for the school involved expanding access, including considering whether existing admissions procedures served the students and the school. This was a project he began as dean. He trusted the stellar faculty of the Manship School to use their skills and experience to train students, including those who may not have achieved some measures for admission but who showed signs of talent and commitment to the profession.
Since Martin is not here to speak for himself, I want to be sure that his views are represented accurately.
SHERRI FRANKS JOHNSON
professor
Baton Rouge