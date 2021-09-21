Though Hurricane Ida ripped southeastern Louisiana apart, the region is beginning to sew itself together again, community by community.
As a testament to progress in metro New Orleans, school districts in Orleans and Jefferson Parish have announced reopening timelines. In Jefferson Parish, some schools may not open until Oct. 1, while those in Orleans are opening sooner. Losing a month of school, however, will only add to the dent COVID-19 has made on the quality of education.
Virus-prompted school closures last year already sent test scores plummeting. Ida may worsen this problem.
While some districts such as Jefferson Parish are asking families and employees to vote on revised calendar options, others in harder-hit parishes have no clear plan about how the instructional minutes lost will be made up.
Last year, closures were a national problem. Now, schools in southern Louisiana and a handful in the northeast are fighting this battle alone. High school students are missing out on material that will be tested on national standardized tests such as the ACT. No matter how dire the situation may be at schools in our state, students will find that the rigor of standardized exams and educational standards will remain the same.
Waiving the minimum instructional minutes requirement or changing the calendar whenever a hurricane hits is not a sufficient solution. Fueled by climate change, hurricanes will only become stronger, more frequent and hinder learning for longer periods of time.
Ida is not the end. It’s only a warning for what is yet to come.
Instead of only viewing this as a short-term problem, we should develop long-term solutions, whether it means allocating more hurricane days or designating certain holidays as backup days at the beginning of the year. Ultimately, we are at a crossroads about the future of education in our state. The path we choose is vital, as it will impact Louisiana’s students for years to come. Given its importance, let’s make this choice count.
VAISHNAVI KUMBALA
student
Metairie