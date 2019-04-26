With ongoing driving issues on both Interstate 10 and U.S. 90, we decided to visit New Orleans by train, the Sunset Limited, an Amtrak train with three runs per week east and three runs to Lake Charles (and points west). Even with some modest train delays, it was only five hours from downtown Lake Charles to downtown New Orleans, and we didn’t have a car there to park and store. So far, so good.
But getting around New Orleans by foot, by streetcar, taxi and ride services like Uber and Lyft had both good and bad aspects. The nostalgic streetcars are blissful during the week, but on weekends they are packed. Taxis in New Orleans seemed not to use meters at all, and, worst of all, on our last Lyft ride picked us up at our hotel and abandoned us five blocks from our destination, telling us to walk (with full luggage) to catch the train. Surprised? You bet, as the other two Lyft rides were perfection. The driver’s last words: “I’m going for an airport fare.”
So, planning a trip to New Orleans? It’s a big city, folks. Do some research, and be prepared for some surprises.
Adley Cormier
historian and writer
Lake Charles