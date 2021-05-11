For once I wholeheartedly agree with Will Sutton. Without question "critical race theory" should be taught to our children.
The Ptolemaic cosmology should also be taught to our children. As should the Phlogiston Theory of Fire, the Flat Earth Theory, Alchemy and Creationism. Our children should learn that there are and have been many explanations of reality seriously entertained by intelligent people.
More importantly, our children should learn of Philip IV, of the Spanish Inquisition, of Henry VIII, of Cromwell, of generals Sherman and Custer, of Islamic jihadists. Finally, they should be taught Rousseau and Marx, and the flowering of their ideas in Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Ho Chi Minh, Pol Pot, Castro and others.
Our children should be allowed to reach their own conclusions about why all these ideologues accounted for the murder of as many as one hundred million human beings or more. And our children should not be discouraged from a “critical” assessment that these murders were all "justified" by assigning to the victims a class/group identity as “Papists,” “heretics,” “Dissenters,” “bog trotters,” “redskins,” “rebels," "infidels,” “undesirables,” “unorthodox,” “racially impure,” “genetic inferiors,” “privileged” and “propertied.” And by their own lights, our children may reach that pinnacle of “critical” thinking: that reasoning by collective nouns and group identities is the province of the lazy, the stupid, and the manipulative to captivate the even lazier, stupider, and more gullible.
By all means, critical race theory should be taught along with all the other oversimplified explanations of how life works or should work. E pluribus unum, right? Or, as you put it, to “open eyes, soften hearts and cause us to consider other ideas.”
And while you’re at it, please “soften our hearts” with your “critical” analysis of how the individual Rep. Ray Garofalo is “inextricably connected to the death of George Floyd.” Or, for that matter, how any living individual is “inextricably connected” to slavery that ended over a century and a half ago. You wouldn’t have to resort to collective/group/class nouns, would you?
