In Dan Fagan’s column on Attorney General Jeff Landry’s challenge to Obamacare he says, “One of the major downsides of Obamacare is that it redistributes wealth by forcing young people to buy health insurance they don’t want to supplement the costs of caring for the elderly.”
And the elderly are forced to pay school taxes for services they don’t want to supplement the costs of educating the young. As for redistributing wealth, doesn’t this occur with every transaction between folk?
Insurance is for the young and healthy, too. As the insurance salesman told me, “Yes, I know wives aren’t interested in life insurance. I’ll tell you who is interested, widows.” We’re all in this together.
Marsha Reichle
retired cytotechnologist
Baton Rouge