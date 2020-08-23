Access to a well-funded and functional postal service is about more than mail. For many Americans, having access to mail service is critically important for their health. The majority of seniors and veterans and many others rely on the U.S. Postal Service for everything from medical supplies to health information to medications.
Inadequate funding and support of the postal service not only puts Americans at risk for not being able to meet basic health care needs but also can expose immunocompromised, vulnerable or elderly citizens to unnecessary risk by requiring them to vote in person. In August we are dealing with one pandemic. In November, we will likely be dealing with two deadly viruses — COVID-19 and the flu. This “twindemic” has the potential to cripple an already overwhelmed health care system and further exacerbate Louisiana’s public health crisis.
On Monday, the Postmaster General said he will suspend cuts to the postal service until after the election. That is a positive step.
However, Louisiana’s own secretary of state testified Wednesday that increased access to mail-in ballots is no longer necessary since only 2% of absentee ballots cast in the July primaries were from voters using COVID excuses to obtain absentee ballots. He also claimed that the USPS has a “decades-long record of incompetence.”
The secretary’s clear preference for in-person voting in November may put many of our citizens needlessly at risk. Exercising a fundamental right to vote should not have to compromise a right to optimum health.
REBEKAH GEE, M.D.
former secretary of health
New Orleans