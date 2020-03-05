Diabetes was a death sentence a hundred years ago, before the discovery of insulin.
We are determined, as a species, to overcome any natural limits as much as possible, as long as possible. That any cost is worth paying if it means we will delay death. Recently, I have begun to rethink that idea.
My personal views on death have been shifting since my grandmother had a stroke roughly two years ago, after already declining significantly because of Parkinson’s disease. In a relatively short amount of time, she lost most mobility and all ways to communicate. Visits are always a game of 20 questions and trying to figure out what she wants to tell us. My heart is broken every time I see her, this strong woman now trapped within herself.
We cling to our loved ones, begging doctors to give them more time. But how does that person feel, being kept alive in a body that can no longer fight? What is the value of that time and what is the cost? We need empathy to put ourselves in the place of the person for whom we are making decisions. Are we so selfish in our grief that we cannot see how we are causing our loved ones to suffer?
We need laws and regulations that can protect patients while maintaining their ability to make choices about their care.
Fortunately, a dialogue about physician-assisted suicide is beginning to grow across the United States. In 1997, Oregon decriminalized physician-assisted suicide. Patients with terminal illnesses across the country flocked to the state, looking for a chance to “die with dignity.”
There were concerns, well justified, that such a system had potential for abuse. The state attempted to limit potential misuse with laws such as requiring that the patient take any deadly medication themselves; they wanted this choice to truly belong to the patient. If these terminally ill patients document their consent while of sound mind and free of duress, who are we to deny them the choice they have made?
Death is scary. But conversations about death need to happen. It is important to decide for yourself what you would want and talk about those wants while you can. Talk to your parents, your kids, your spouse.
Work to communicate what you want, to understand what they want. And when the time comes, do the hard, right thing.
DENICE LEWIS
corporate trainer
Baton Rouge