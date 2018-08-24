I write this as a parent and retired police officer. Authorities in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes want to place a trained law enforcement officer in every school and provide additional funding for it too happen. In Livingston alone, some 50 additional personnel are needed. I understand due to past shootings and the behavior of our society in general, some believe an officer will stop or prevent injury or death to students, staff, or members of the public. I respect the belief, but this is like catching lightning in a bottle.
The reason I state this is due to the fact that these types of shootings involve no age or race group or social status. In large part, the person has a mental illness, drug addiction to prescription and or street drugs and alcohol abuse. To this person, their own life means nothing, only their objective of death and injury. They care not about any measures to stop them. There is no logical reason in their mind. They respect no authority anywhere, in the home or anywhere else in our society.
Please remember the news interviews from people who knew the accused arrested or killed in these cases: “If anyone would do this, it would be him”. Some indication in this person was the clue. To curb this trend, we need early intervention in the early grades. Usually the parent or parents do not want to see a problem, but the trained teachers do. Now is the time for intervention by professionals to help children or adults.
One could place a member of the Delta Force or Airborne Rangers in a school with thousands of dollars of surveillance equipment and most would tell you, it would be luck to stop assailants before many were killed or injured because of the size of the campus and time on their side. The cost would be massive. May the Lord help us all.
H.B. Billingsley
retired police officer
Watson