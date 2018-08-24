To open a service of prayers for an end to gun violence, students at St. Mary's Dominican High School enter with 17 candles, paired with students carrying handmade signs with the names of the 17 people killed in a mass shooting Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, including Luke Hoyer, 15. From left are Eryka Vasquez, carrying the sign; Clara Garcia; Maria Garcia; Sabrina Nguyen; and Bella Brocato.