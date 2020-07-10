I read the article Gordon Russell wrote on the death of Stanford “Pampy” Barre. It was shameful and disrespectful to Barre, his contribution to New Orleans as an African American entrepreneur and to his family.
I grew up in a New Orleans when it was unheard of to speak ill of the dead and to emphasize their troubles so disproportionately to their accomplishments. It was very clear from the article that Stan was viewed very differently in the White community than in the Black community where he was admired and beloved.
Stan was a graduate of St. Augustine High School and a devoted alumnus who financially supported all its efforts to expand and excel. He served his country in the U.S. Army and then joined the New Orleans Police Department where he was charged with the responsibility of protecting the highest-ranked city officials. After his career as a police officer, he became a remarkable and accomplished entrepreneur.
He was an avid promoter of the World’s Fair and funded one of its more popular culinary venues. He took that expertise and opened one of the best restaurants in the city. He hired acclaimed chefs and insisted on the highest grade of food and service. Pampy could have opened his restaurant in any city or any downtown location but chose the community where he grew up and loved, the 7th Ward. It became a go-to spot for luminaries of every description from every walk of life.
Stan was also a philanthropist of the highest order providing funding for numerous charities, African American institutions including St. Augustine High School and women-owned ventures, often anonymously. He had a heart of gold.
The article implied Barre only benefitted from his political activities. The truth is he funded many campaigns of African American politicians when no one else did. The key to his influence was that he was a supporter of African American political empowerment before that concept was popular. To Stan Barre, Black Lives Matter.
Barre’s accomplishments are almost too numerous to mention. He made a mistake for which he paid the price, served his time and resumed his position and activities as an undaunted supported of Black life in our community.
The Barre I know was open, fun-loving and gregarious. He was a loving husband, devout father and grandfather and a bold and innovative businessman. He will be missed greatly by those who actually knew him and understood that he was an asset to our community. If Barre had not died during the height of the pandemic, I don’t think there’s a funeral home in New Orleans that could have housed all his loved ones, friends, associates and admirers.
ROY RODNEY
attorney
New Orleans