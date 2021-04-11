Columnist Eugene Robinson on March 31 lamented U.S. gun violence: “Over 43,000 dead from guns means act now.”
I join him in my concern about the shocking numbers. Young men in my part of the city of Baton Rouge are frequently killing, or being killed, by other young men; in almost all cases guns were used.
The violence, however, is not only with guns. The same Metro section of the Advocate included an article about a man who admitted throwing his girlfriend’s toddler across the room, which caused injuries resulting in her death. The violence and lack of respect for human life is appalling.
A large part of this violence begins in the early months of life in the womb. In 2019, the Guttmacher Institute says that there were over 891,000 abortions in the U.S., or over 2,400 children per day.
At the end of life, there is more violence. At least nine states plus Washington, D.C., allow for some form of medically assisted suicide.
Life and respect for life is being attacked at both ends and in the middle. What can we do?
I suggest that more prayer is a fundamental part of the return of respect for life. Each one of us is an image of God. Each one of us is a gift from God to those around us and to the world.
As Eugene Robinsons says, “Act now.” I say, “Please pray.”
THE REV. TIM WATSON
Redemptorist priest
Baton Rouge