Greetings from the unruly hinterlands of Lafayette Parish, where we’ve got plenty of culture — but sadly too many “culture wars” in The Advocate editors’ estimation!
While The Advocate has given welcome attention to our ongoing travails over our religiocultural conservative-packed Library Board of Control, it now sees fit to chastise us with an inappropriate comparison to our friends and neighbors in Livingston Parish.
The Advocate describes Livingston’s book censorship debates as a paragon of openness and “civility,” commending Livingston’s conduct while being critical of Lafayette Parish Library supporters who have been dealing with multiple issues over many months. The editors even praise perpetual, parish-trotting provocateur and actual resident of St. Martin Parish Michael Lunsford, for being “on his best behavior” at the Livingston event. After all, the editors observe, “We don’t want another Lafayette Parish-style spectacle.”
Regarding Lunsford, The Advocate’s editors had better put on their strongest set of spectacles and take them over to the Facebook page of his Citizens for a New Louisiana organization. For it seems that the incessantly interloping intermeddler hasn’t been quite so civil on social media. There, he posts arguably defamatory questions about one of the meeting’s defenders of young people’s access to reading materials that have been vetted and selected by their local professional librarians. In Louisiana, notions of “civility” are all too often calls for “silence.”
Livingston and Lafayette are very different parishes. Livingston has as yet had only a single challenge to its library holdings and programming, whereas Lafayette has been under siege for four years. To single out one for commendation and the other for condemnation is inappropriate and poorly substantiated.
Perhaps The Advocate should elaborate on what it considers a “civil” response when important rights are under constant threat.
M. CHRISTIAN GREEN
Lafayette Citizens Against Censorship
Lafayette