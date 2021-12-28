After reading about the Louisiana teacher shortage in the newspaper, I would like to offer an idea to those in power.
Teachers typically retire after 30 years of service at a relatively young age. Unless they are really bad at math, they realize they will begin working for a paycheck that equals their current salary minus what their retirement check would be. In most cases this means teachers would begin working for around 25% of their pay, plus whatever percentage the extra year adds to their final retirement pay.
As you can imagine, an additional 1% of their pay each year is not much of an incentive to keep setting the alarm clock.
What if we paid these retired teachers to keep teaching (and rehire many who have retired)? In other words, we continue the DROP (delayed retirement) program, which now only lasts for a maximum of three years.
With my idea, we continue to send them a retirement check, as in DROP, but we set their base pay upon rehire to that of a beginning teacher. I don't believe they would mind (remember, they are still getting the retirement check). And the state does not have to withhold and fund their retirement going forward as it would for a beginning teacher. The state could split this bonanza with the teacher.
So, for less than the price of a rookie teacher (believe me, we need those, too), we would keep seasoned professionals around for much longer. I believe it would help alleviate the growing problem of teacher shortage.
KENNETH P. MATHEWS
retired educator/attorney
Mandeville