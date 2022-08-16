Many years back I held a top-secret security clearance with the FBI. That alone didn't let me have any access to classified government documents. The one thing that was needed was “a need to know the information in the classified document.”
What I want to know about former President Donald Trump is simple: What did he and any others in his house in Florida who had the required clearances need to know about any of the classified documents they had? Also, what did those responsible for keeping the classified documents do when the FBI warned them about the need for better security for the documents they had at the former president's Florida residence?
It's the same question we wanted answered by Hillary Clinton but the head of the FBI shielded her from having to answer that. He also shielded then U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch from having to stick her neck out and say she wasn't interested in prosecuting Clinton.
We have to get awfully tired of these politicians playing footloose and fancy-free with our nation's top secrets. Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed for providing the secrets of the bomb to the Soviets. FDR didn't even think his vice president had a need to know about the atomic bomb. Once Harry Truman knew about the bomb, he used it to his full advantage in ending World War II.
Of course, none of these people today who mishandle classified are going to be executed but I, for one, would like to see them prosecuted in order to deter others from doing the same thing.
CHARLES C. WILSON
former FBI special agent
Hahnville