Our two Louisiana senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, face a tough choice this week, namely whether or not they will vote to allow new evidence from additional witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
Both senators took an oath in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ question, “Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you God?"
It will be hard to deny calling John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, to witness about Trump’s role in the Ukraine affair. To deny Bolton’s testimony will be a clear and willful violation of the oath our senators took: Bolton’s book manuscript, as recently covered by The New York Times, provides precisely the first-hand evidence of President Trump’s reason to hold up the Ukraine aid money that Republicans have accused the House impeachment case of lacking.
Further, the Senate has no obligation to follow the decision in the Clinton impeachment trial not to seek new witnesses. Nowhere in the Constitution is there a guideline as to whether or not the Senate may call witnesses in an impeachment trial.
Moreover, the Clinton impeachment trial, which involved lying about sexual indiscretion in the White House, is irrelevant to the present impeachment trial about the fundamental separation of powers proscribed by the Constitution.
THOMAS SHERRY
professor
New Orleans