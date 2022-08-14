If ever there was a sound so loud for all to hear it has to be the total silence from coaches statewide when they were given a chance to ask questions of Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Ed Bonine during the just ended coach's convention in Baton Rouge.
According to The Advocate's reporter, Robin Fambrough, not a single coach uttered a word.
So, why didn't any coach have a question? Could it be everything is fine within the ranks of those that depend on a winning record to feed their family? Could it be the coaches were in a hurry to get back home? Maybe the traffic problems in Baton Rouge caused a quick retreat?
There are so many reasons that had the coaches wanting to see Baton Rouge in their rearview mirrors that I won't begin to try and answer the "why" for them.
But I will put a reason for all to consider: Is it that the coaches have heard their questions answered without a creditable answer for so long that they just decided to sit on their hands hoping for an early end to the convention? I'm not a mind reader so maybe some coaches would like to answer the question "why" they had nothing to ask of Bonine.
Not only the coaches but member principals should also be asking their members "why" not a single one of their coaches put forth a question to Bonine. If ever there was a time and place it was at this time as Bonine stood in front of them. But I guess we'll never know.
DENNIS DEARIE
retired electrician
Greenwell Springs