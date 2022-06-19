It is time to get serious about school security. We need to devise school security the same way the Secret Service provides security for the president. That is with concentric security.
The first ring of security will identify those behaviors that may identify an "active shooter." For this, we will need FBI profilers, police officers, psychologists, sociologists, psychiatrists, teachers, social workers and others to come together and ongoingly map out early warning behaviors that may identify an "active shooter.”
Teachers and parents would have to be trained to spot these behaviors. A school psychologist or psychiatrist, either on contract or staff, would have to be available to counsel students referred. The Secret Service calls this “the Protective Research Section.”
The second circle would be the school resource officer (police officer). This should not be a sinecure for retiring officers, but a post in which officers are rotated to prevent complacency.
The last ring of security must be provided by the school and consist of teachers and staff. They should be trained in the use of improvised weapons or, depending on what the administration determines, have access to arms.
We need to forget gun bans and other feel-good measures that do not work. In Santa Fe, Texas, a student went into his school and murdered eight students and two teachers with a pump shotgun and a .38-special revolver. That is 100-year-old firearms technology.
There are too many ways to hurt innocent, unsuspecting people. We have seen jihadists murder 84 people by driving an 18-wheeler into a crowd and another murder 10 people with a fan. Time for the feel-good, political hoodwinking to go and for serious, effective steps to be taken.
HERBERT CANNON
retired civil servant
Baton Rouge