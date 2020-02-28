As residents of New Orleans know all too well, the Crescent City has suffered far more than its share of natural disasters. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the worst, Hurricane Katrina. Many other calamities have plagued the region in the intervening years, including the floods of 2016, particularly in the greater Baton Rouge area and in Acadiana, with damages of $10 billion to $15 billion.
Natural disasters like this leave behind incredible physical and emotional damage. But they also create enormous legal problems for already beleaguered survivors that can stretch on for years. Civil legal aid is an often overlooked but vital solution to effective disaster recovery.
On Wednesday at the Louisiana Supreme Court, the Legal Services Corporation, the nation’s largest funder of civil legal aid, will convene an event marking the release of its task force report on how communities can better respond to disasters and address the legal issues they present, particularly for low-income residents.
These legal challenges can be urgent. Survivors often must replace driver’s licenses, Social Security cards and birth certificates before they can apply for or restore benefits and support. Many will struggle with properly completing applications and insurance claims to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Renters experience a wide variety of landlord-tenant issues, such as illegal eviction, failure to make repairs, and improper rent increases. Homeowners may need help to fend off fraudulent contractors, fight foreclosures, file bankruptcies or handle opening long-neglected probate matters to prove they own informally inherited homes.
Coping with the aftermath of a natural disaster places struggling families under even more stress sometimes leading to a spike in domestic violence and child abuse.
Survivors may not know where to turn to deal with these legal crises.
The LSC Disaster Task Force took a comprehensive approach to how communities should prepare for and respond to disasters and assist vulnerable survivors. Its more than 60 members include leaders from the business, legal and emergency management communities and other stakeholders. Latham & Watkins LLP served as pro bono counsel to the task force, provided financial support, and helped research and draft the final report.
Among the report’s most significant findings was the need for legal services organizations to have a seat at the table during disaster preparation planning discussions. The report also stresses the need for greater preparedness on every level, including the courts and legal aid organizations who cannot provide legal services if they are not operational themselves.
AMANDA BROWN
founder and executive director, Lagniappe Law Lab
LAURA TUGGLE
executive director, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services
New Orleans