Drew Brees has brought much joy to this city and me personally.
Having suffered with the Saints in the early years, his arrival and subsequent success made watching our team so much more enjoyable for me. My wife took a picture of me the moment before Garrett Hartley’s kick in the 2010 NFC Championship game. My face reflected nervous anticipation. She snapped another picture as the kick sailed through the uprights. I was filled with joy. I ran out into the middle of our street shouting, “We’re going to the Super Bowl!” at the top of my lungs.
We soon heard cars honking in the distance and decided to take a ride through our west bank neighborhood. People had spilled out into the streets, singing, shouting and dancing. As we drove slowly into a caravan, we all had our windows down and were high-fiving total strangers with utmost glee.
I also have a picture of me in midair jumping on the bed in my son’s hotel room when Tracy Porter intercepted Peyton Manning and ran it back for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLIV. As we spilled out into the French Quarter after the win, people were everywhere shouting joyously and celebrating a long-awaited Super Bowl victory.
There were the mornings after a Saints’ victory when the whole city of New Orleans felt uplifted. When I awoke, I would go to my computer and Google the sports section of the city whose team the Saints had defeated the day before. It was so rewarding to read how they begrudgingly praised our team.
Some months after the 2010 Super Bowl victory, Brees did a book signing at Border’s in Metairie. After purchasing a book, I went upstairs to browse and later, as I was coming down the escalator, Drew and his entourage were coming just past me. The timing was perfect. I reached out my hand and said, “Thanks a lot, Drew.” He shook my hand and said, “You got it, man.” What a memory.
I can’t count the number of times the Saints under Brees brought us so many hours of excitement. I want to thank him for 15 wonderful years and, as a lifelong New Orleans resident, for everything he has meant to this city in its recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.
God bless Drew Brees!
DAVID RODRIGUEZ
pastor
Marrero