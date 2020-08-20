The Republican Party projects itself as the party of business, large and small. However, President Donald Trump’s appointment of a major donor, Louis DeJoy, as postmaster general, and the resulting knee-capping of the agency, belies that theory.
While it is reported that mail that is not delivered one day due to overtime constraints will be delivered the following day, the truth is that mail can take three weeks or more to be delivered. Payments I have made on accounts over three weeks ago have not been received, incurring late fees and affecting my credit score. Likewise, checks I have been waiting on for three weeks have not yet been received, affecting my cash flow and ability to manage my business.
On multiple days in a row, no first-class mail is delivered to my business. While the pandemic has made life difficult for many businesses because of natural causes, the man-made gutting of the post office for political purposes could be the final nail in the coffin of many companies unable to send out invoices and orders and receive payments in a timely fashion.
It is past time for our Republican senators and congressmen who we sent to Washington to represent our interests finally begin to do so. Otherwise, the only option open to us is a wholesale change in said representation.
LOUIS SHEPARD
property manager
New Orleans