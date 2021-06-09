Like so many others, Will Sutton’s impassioned defense of Nikole Hannah-Jones is based on the premise that the University of North Carolina denied her tenure solely because of “pressure” from evil racist conservatives. Hannah-Jones “deserves” tenure, he proclaims.
No new academic hire “deserves” tenure. The usual practice is for new faculty to earn tenure, usually over a three-to-five-year period. That’s why it’s called “tenure-track." I sure had to earn mine, with binders full of peer-reviewed scholarly articles, an annually revised reference book, book chapters, professional journalistic work, participation in regional and national professional organizations, service on their committees and lots of endorsements from peers and former students. I also had an earned doctorate from a prestigious school; she does not.
Sutton skillfully avoids the real reason behind UNC’s hesitancy: A dozen of the nation’s eminent historians, Black and White, have discredited the very foundation of Hannah-Jones’ vaunted “1619 Project.” It is based on faulty logic, preconceived notions and downright historical inaccuracies. The New York Times had to surreptitiously tone down some of her assertions, without informing readers of the alterations.
I had to sit on tenure review committees of junior colleagues. I made a concerted effort not to apply more stringent standards to them than were applied to me, and I don’t believe I ever did. We granted some, denied some. If I were on the committee deciding whether to accord Hannah-Jones automatic tenure, when so many others have to strive toward theirs, I would be hard-pressed to justify granting such an honor to one whose main claim to it is a seriously flawed work, discredited by real scholars.
Sutton alleges that the UNC caved in to pressure from the right? So now he’s arguing that it should cave in to pressure from the woke left and give her an honor she hasn’t earned. Anyone who dares to disagree, of course, will be branded with the scarlet “R.”
ROBERT BUCKMAN
retired professor
Lafayette