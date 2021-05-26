Thirty-four years ago, Florida created a funding source to reduce litter in their watersheds (lakes, bayous and wetlands) by declaring stormwater to be a utility. The goal was to reduce litter by 50%, protect tourism and fund it on a utility bill. It is a two-pronged approach to managing litter: in the streets, and in the watersheds.
It is after all people who litter the streets and almost exclusively cities without stormwater programs that litter the watersheds. In effect cities that don’t treat stormwater are the litterbugs of the watersheds.
Fast forward, and today over 160 Florida communities have stormwater management programs. Tourism flourishes.
But there is more to the story. The unintended consequence of what began as litter reduction has been that the programs that funded the sediment and litter grabbing equipment they have been dropping in for decades has worked to keep their canals clean and to prevent a degree of flooding. Today when stormwater programs come online, communities across the country now call them flooding and water quality programs.
In Baton Rouge, we know that there are massive "Litter Dams" at the Burden Wetland because of the overflowing of Ward's Creek. Core samples show litter and flood-causing sediments are between 3 to 6 feet deep.
And we know that 41 bags of litter per month flow into Capitol Lake because we don't fund a stormwater management program that will capture it before it mixes with sediments, creating impermeable flood layers and forcing us to spend millions dredging on the back end.
Citizens help clearing out Dawson Creek, Bayou Fountain and Capitol Lake because the city does not even have a line item for stormwater management.
We are most often No. 1 in rainfall. If we don't strive to be #1 in stormwater management, we will be No. 1 in stormwater emergencies. We need the two-pronged approach that is now a 34-year-old test case.
MARIE CONSTANTIN
photographer
Baton Rouge