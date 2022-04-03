I am neither an economist nor an expert on world trade, but it seems that Gregory Rusovich has omitted an important element in his consideration of “how to survive the Russian invasion-caused trade disruption” (March 26).
Rusovich strongly advocates turning away from Russian and Chinese businesses and increasing trade with “other Asian low-cost countries,” but makes no mention of rebuilding American production capacity.
How about encouraging those low-cost countries to use their manufacturing and farming capabilities to feed and clothe their own people, and developing our country’s ability to do the same? We can minimize dependence on imported cheap goods and simultaneously reduce climate impact by paying Americans decent wages to build durable products and by eliminating planned obsolescence.
Yes, that might reduce some large corporations’ profit margins from obscene to merely comfortable. But perhaps they can be persuaded to see that as a wise investment.
MARY BROWN
administrative assistant
New Orleans