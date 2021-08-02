Come on! Am I the only one who questions what’s going on?
On the one hand we have current leaders of the Republican Party of Louisiana presenting the electorate with candidates who salute, click their heels, about-face, then march out of the room to spread hog wash (e.g., everyone carries a gun, disdain for vaccination, a lost election).
On the other hand, current leaders of the Louisiana Democratic Party “champion progressive values and ideas for all.” We all know to where those values would lead (e.g., boys competing against girls — are they really in favor of that?), a chicken in every pot, every man a king, people feeling empowered to the point of selfishness, rudeness, and belligerence.
These parties’ leaders present the electorate with positions in extremis. If a voter does not agree with and rejects the positions of a candidate, one looks to the opponent. If the opponent’s view is equally intolerable, what to do?
Here’s the punchline. You either pass on voting this time, you flip a coin, or you vote for the least offensive candidate — the lowest common denominator. What a choice!
LAWRENCE IVERSON
retired project manager
Metairie