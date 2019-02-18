The Advocate recently printed a letter that “explained” why the Republicans couldn’t fund President Donald Trump’s wall back when the GOP controlled the White House and both houses of Congress. The writer’s conclusion was (surprise, surprise) — it’s all the fault of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and those rascally Democrats. After all, it takes 60 votes to get anything through the Senate, right?
Actually, no. Both houses of Congress have a process called “reconciliation” wherein the controlling party (the Republicans in this case) can pass budgetary legislation with a simple majority vote. You may recall that the Republicans have used this process twice since Trump was elected. The first time, they attempted to steal health care from 20 million Americans by repealing the Affordable Healthcare Act. That failed due to the courageous “no” vote of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain (the last honorable Republican?). The second time, the Republicans used the reconciliation process was to ram through their recent tax scam. That passed, but take a look at the headlines regarding the outcome. The top 1 percent made out like bandits while the rest of us pick up their tab — as usual.
So, the GOP didn’t think that Trump’s wall was important until — wait for it — the Democrats took control of the House. Then the wall became the only thing between us and Armageddon. Is it coincidental that Trump needed a huge distraction from the many, many indictments, convictions and guilty pleas in the Mueller investigation? I think not.
Trump was in El Paso recently on a “Finish The Wall” tour. What happened to “Build The Wall”? In his pep rally speech, he ran up his grand total of lies since the election to well over 8,000. Among his Greatest Hits are that El Paso was crime-ridden until the local fence was built. False. That the wall will stop drug smuggling. False. That “about 35,000” folks attended his rally. Demonstrably false.
As for the “extremism” of the Democratic Party, don’t make me laugh. If we adopted every single progressive proposal made so far, it would only move us about halfway across the political spectrum toward the other industrialized countries. Universal health care, free college, guaranteed voting rights, a living wage and many other programs are mainstream in Europe. Here, they are the dreaded “socialism" ... Boo!
Finally, in the current debate over border security, the Democrats have just wanted the government to stay open. They voted for $25 billion for border security just last December, but Trump’s brain trust (Ann Coulter, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity) convinced Trump to turn that down. It is Trump who is making the “or else” demand, not the Democrats.
It’s his shutdown.
Michael Hale
IT consultant
Baton Rouge