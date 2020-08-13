Our voting rights are in serious jeopardy for citizens at high risk of infection from COVID-19. With the current administration complicating the availability of mail in ballots by cutting funding to the post office, it is evident that they are fearful that too many Democrats will exercise their voting rights.
To avoid such blatant manipulation, I propose a simple solution. The various voter registration offices should implement immediately an option for voters to have curbside service for duly appointed employees of the registrar to receive ballots so that vulnerable citizens can avoid physically entering the offices.
This will avoid needless delays by the post office and cut off arguments that paper ballots will cause voter fraud. Many businesses have been using curbside service for months to make their goods and services available to their customers. It is past time for government to act to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to vote.
Perhaps to ensure that this process is successful voters can mobilize an effort to pick up ballots from their homebound neighbors and deliver them to the registrar.
