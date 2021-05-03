Louisiana’s state sign should read welcome to Louisiana: Now, pay up!
I tried to register my vehicles in Louisiana. It is not easy.
It's even harder if you moved here from out of state. There is a “Road Tax'' that is basically a penalty for moving here. For us, it will be nearly $5,000 for two vehicles.
After this past year with COVID-19, moving to Louisiana, starting a new job, not many people have $5,000 laying around to pay for auto tags.
Is this tax really legal? Sounds like double taxation to me. I paid taxes on both vehicles in another state.
Louisiana taxes you from a formula in a book, not what you paid. In my case, their value was $12,000 over what I paid on just one vehicle. It doesn’t sound right to pay in one state, pay here again, but then to pay taxes on money I didn’t even spend.
What’s next? Will Louisiana give me a value of my home furnishings, and I pay taxes again on them? Where does it end?
How about welcoming new residents with a small flat fee of $250. That would be easier to swallow.
Have you noticed how many out-of-state plates there are? It’s because no one can afford the plates in Louisiana.
Because if you didn't buy the vehicle here, don't bring it here.
Moving to Louisiana will put you two steps back when you're trying to get ahead.
How about the lawmakers look into this, or suspend it until people are back on their feet?
I still don’t think double taxation is legal.
LINDA SKAGGS
homemaker
Denham Springs