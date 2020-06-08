This time Dan Fagan gets his facts right, but then blows what they mean. I have stood on a company parade ground in Korea with tears in my eyes as the American flag was lowered at the end of the day.
I returned, however, to see that the flag is only as good as the people who wave it, and those who wave it most frequently and loudly today are at times racist to the bone, in support of politicians who by their actions alone are also racist to the bone.
For football players to take a knee against police racism of the worst kind does not disgrace the flag at all. It is an attempt to restore what I’ve always thought the flag meant, liberty and freedom for all.
OLIVER HOUCK
law professor
New Orleans