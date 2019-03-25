The interim superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School system will be in charge of a multimillion-dollar entity; oversee more than 4,000 employees; and be responsible for ensuring that over 30,000 students have the best educational materials possible to be properly educated. I want and our children deserve someone who will immediately start to do what is necessary to help the LPSS become an A-plus district as soon as possible and not wait for a permanent superintendent to make the necessary changes.
I would hope that when the school board searches for this interim superintendent that it will concentrate on: 1) finding a person who has the ability to help bridge the achievement gap and the know-how to bridge the gap between the community and school system.
For years now, the community has been discussing the achievement gap, and yet we still see an achievement gap in some of our schools, especially on the north side of town. I know that the LPSS has invested a lot of time and money in these schools. And progress is finally starting to be made due to the help that the LPSS is getting from people in the community because there are not enough funds or support staff in the LPSS to actually do what is necessary to bridge that gap.
These parents/individuals/companies/organizations who have stepped up to the plate and have personally invested time and money in the transitional schools (and other schools) are an important part of the reason we are seeing positive changes in our schools. They not only give of their personal financial resources, but they give their personal hands-on help to the children in LPSS schools.
Personal financial investments and hands-on support from the parents/community is what will stamp out the achievement gap in our schools — and also close the communication gap between the community and the LPSS. We need a superintendent who understands this and has the knowledge and love to make that happen. We need a superintendent who will inspire parents and the community to not just talk the talk but walk the walk! When we cannot even get a tax passed to fix our schools that are in dire need of being fixed/replaced, there is truly something wrong! We need a superintendent who truly believes that LPSS can and will be the best school system in Louisiana one day.
It matters who sits in the superintendent’s seat because he/she might be the next superintendent for many years to come and might be the one who finally bridges the educational gap and the communication gap that exists between our community and our LPSS.
Ella Arsement
education activist
Lafayette