I get extremely annoyed every time a Louisiana politician catastrophizes about renewable energy. Most recently it was state Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, wondering why we're investing in solar and saying, "I thought we were an oil and gas state." Just because Louisiana is an oil and gas state doesn't mean our economy is going to be spared when the country and the rest of the world move on to renewable energy.
If our state would start investing in renewable energy now, we will be much better off in the future. We all want future generations to prosper, and that's not going to happen if we keep trying to breathe life into a dying industry. The oil and gas industry in Louisiana will never completely die, but it's time we stop putting all of our eggs in one basket.
The economy is clearly moving towards renewable energy, and it's incredibly short-sighted to ignore that fact. Multiple automakers have announced that they will be electrifying their entire vehicle lineups in the next 15-20 years. When vehicles all over the world are hybrid or electric, it's blatantly obvious that demand for gas in going to decrease. That's going to mean fewer jobs and less revenue for Louisiana. It's a harsh reality, and instead of preparing for that future, our leaders are trying to forcibly maintain the status quo.
We saw what happened to gas prices and the oil industry at large at the beginning of the pandemic when demand dropped drastically. That was just a glimpse into what's in store. We have to start investing in renewable energy now; otherwise, we're looking at an unnervingly bleak future. It's time for Louisiana to stop being just an oil and gas state and become an energy state.
JACOB DILEO
computer analyst
Baton Rouge