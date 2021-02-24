I have followed with interest the appointment and confirmation by the U.S. Senate of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. This newspaper has already chronicled that she is from Baker. While all of us from Louisiana should walk a little taller knowing that one of our own will serve this nation in this prestigious position, I write to offer some different insight.
I had the pleasure of meeting Linda Thomas-Greenfield when she was inducted into the Louisiana Legends by Louisiana Public Broadcasting in 2012. I was there for my “coach,” Gayle Hatch, who was an inductee as an Olympic weightlifting coach.
But, for me, the ceremony was stolen when I heard the acceptance speech of Linda Thomas-Greenfield. She may be the most intelligent woman I think I have ever heard speak. The insight I learned was that she was influenced by her grandfather who encouraged her to study, work hard, do your very best at whatever task you were working on, and, when she spoke, she should speak the “King’s English.”
Her diction was perfect. The words she chose were precise. She spoke with emphasis and was a captivating public speaker. Her vast experience from a life of public service shone through like a beacon.
The foreign service is near to me as my great aunt, Louise Conner, also served as a foreign diplomat. It made me proud to see how Thomas-Greenfield, from humble beginnings in Baker, and after traveling the world for the State Department, could be poised for confirmation as our nation’s top diplomat.
I don’t doubt her grandfather is extremely proud to know that his granddaughter will now serve this great nation as ambassador to the United Nations.
WARREN E. BYRD
lawyer
Baton Rouge