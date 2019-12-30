John Rosemond's parenting column is more of a stale cloud of conservative buzzwords and talking points amounting to little more than "in my day kids knew their place." It's beyond tired, and I'm amazed that the newspaper has chosen him to write about parenting rather than someone who has actually parented within the last decade. I could write this about any number of his columns, but in particular, I'm referring to his bizarre Dec. 2 column in which he defends his sexism with an incoherent, scattershot argument against "feelings," "safe spaces," and what he calls the "decline of mental health" since the 1950s. (Because back then, when people were simply thrown into asylums, things were hunky-dory. He probably thinks "mental health" and overrun "feelings" is the reason we have so many mass shootings today, too.)
I would welcome a column exploring the complexities of domestic labor falling disproportionately to women; instead, Rosemond simply says he's right, women are the primary parent and men are the sidekick. He doesn't seem to understand that in his telling, this comes off as a defense of that arrangement rather than an exploration of it. So, to all of it, I say "OK, boomer."
Sylvia Luman
retired
Lafayette