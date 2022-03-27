Lana, who has lived in the United Sates for 8 years but declined to give her last name for fear of endangering the safety of her family in Ukraine, holds a photo of her elderly mother who is hunkered down in Kyiv as she participates in a rally with about one hundred people who gathered at Lafayette Square to show support for the people of Ukraine and to oppose the Russian invasion of the Eastern European country in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Several people in attendance had family members in Ukraine or Poland where over a million Ukrainian refugees have fled. Helena Moreno, the New Orleans councilmember at-large, authorized the displaying of the Ukrainian flag in the council chambers in support of the country. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)