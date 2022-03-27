I never thought that Russia would invade another country such as Ukraine — a democratic country with aspirations to join NATO. Thankfully, many countries are being active by placing sanctions on Russia.
But I never, ever thought the rest of the world would stand by and watch such prolonged carnage and destruction without intervening militarily. Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes by bombing civilians and using munitions that are banned because of their cruelty. But he is stopped by no one or no country.
I understand that any country’s choice to intervene militarily against Russia would be a mistake because of the fear that Russia could use nuclear weapons, which would likely cause a world war and perhaps the widespread annihilation of life as we know it.
However, I believe that the free world’s choice to not intervene militarily against Russia is a much larger mistake. If no one is stopping Putin now, then he will be tempted to invade a NATO country next in his plan to recreate the Soviet Union. But, if Article 5 stands, the end result would likely be the same — a nuclear world war.
By not helping Ukraine with the commitment of troops there, the world is merely postponing the inevitable — as well as sacrificing Ukraine in the process.
I feel like I am in 1939 and witnessing the beginning of a world war.
JOEL THIBODEAUX
retired social worker
Baton Rouge