NO.ukrainerally.030922.0001.JPG

Lana, who has lived in the United Sates for 8 years but declined to give her last name for fear of endangering the safety of her family in Ukraine, holds a photo of her elderly mother who is hunkered down in Kyiv as she participates in a rally with about one hundred people who gathered at Lafayette Square to show support for the people of Ukraine and to oppose the Russian invasion of the Eastern European country in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Several people in attendance had family members in Ukraine or Poland where over a million Ukrainian refugees have fled. Helena Moreno, the New Orleans councilmember at-large, authorized the displaying of the Ukrainian flag in the council chambers in support of the country. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

I never thought that Russia would invade another country such as Ukraine — a democratic country with aspirations to join NATO. Thankfully, many countries are being active by placing sanctions on Russia.

But I never, ever thought the rest of the world would stand by and watch such prolonged carnage and destruction without intervening militarily. Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes by bombing civilians and using munitions that are banned because of their cruelty. But he is stopped by no one or no country.

I understand that any country’s choice to intervene militarily against Russia would be a mistake because of the fear that Russia could use nuclear weapons, which would likely cause a world war and perhaps the widespread annihilation of life as we know it.

However, I believe that the free world’s choice to not intervene militarily against Russia is a much larger mistake. If no one is stopping Putin now, then he will be tempted to invade a NATO country next in his plan to recreate the Soviet Union. But, if Article 5 stands, the end result would likely be the same — a nuclear world war.

By not helping Ukraine with the commitment of troops there, the world is merely postponing the inevitable — as well as sacrificing Ukraine in the process.

I feel like I am in 1939 and witnessing the beginning of a world war.

JOEL THIBODEAUX

retired social worker

Baton Rouge

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.