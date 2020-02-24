Michael Bloomberg’s policy of “stop and frisk” black and brown young men when he was mayor of New York City has risen its ugly head again. I don’t condone it, but I understand it.
A very large percentage of these young men were found to be noncriminal, nor did they pose a threat to anyone. When Harry Lee was sheriff of Jefferson Parish, he had the same policy with black and Asian young men. I lived on the Westbank, and my son was a teenager and young adult during Harry Lee’s time in office.
I am a black man who told his son, don’t resist the deputy, lie down, get down on your knees, or whatever the deputy instructs you to do. My son was stopped a couple of times while driving with a couple of friends in the car. In one stop, his friend raised his head while prone on the ground, and asked the deputy why did he stop them? The deputy took his foot and pushed the young man’s head back down to the ground.
Bloomberg and Harry Lee were stopping young black, brown and Asian men because they were the ones causing most of the problems. The notorious gangster and bank robber, Willie Sutton, supposedly answered when asked, “Why do you rob banks?” He answered, “Because that’s where the money is.”
Bloomberg and Harry Lee were “robbing banks because that’s where the money was.”
WILLIE PRICE
retired FAA air traffic manager
New Iberia