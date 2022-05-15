In America, we believe people are innocent until proven guilty. For more than 120 years, Louisiana has put people in prison without a constitutional verdict.
The Times-Picayune and Advocate editorial board supported House Bill 1077 in a May 10 editorial. This newspaper has done so much good to tell the public about the miscarriage of justice that occurred because of nonunanimous jury verdicts. These verdicts — which were not verdicts at all — came from what the U.S. Supreme Court has called Louisiana’s last Jim Crow law.
The editorial board got it wrong this time.
That bill would stop district attorneys from negotiating resolutions, with judicial approval, to give a remedy to the hundreds of Louisianans who are in prison despite never being found guilty. Appearing before the Louisiana Supreme Court on May 10, the Attorney General’s Office denied that nonunanimous verdicts were passed as part of Jim Crow despite all evidence and the U.S. Supreme Court disagreeing. His office also tried to stop the Louisiana Supreme Court from granting people constitutional trials.
An opportunity at parole does not remedy that Louisiana has taken away people’s liberty. Requiring a unanimous decision from five parole board members to grant parole, when jurors never had a unanimous guilty determination, compounds the problem. The structure may lead to no remedy at all.
I ran the state ballot measure to end nonunanimous jury verdicts — the very system that unlawfully convicted me. We are not the Louisiana of 1898, but HB1077 continues the wrongs of the past into the future. Finally, HB1077 will try to stop the Louisiana Supreme Court from being on the right side of history and the law.
NORRIS HENDERSON
executive director, Voters Organized to Educate and Voice of the Experienced
New Orleans