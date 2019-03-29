U.S. senators take an oath to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” The Constitution — the document that established the United States of America — is clear in its delineation of powers and which branches of government will exercise them. The Constitution is unambiguous in assigning the power of the purse to the House of Representatives. Section 7 of Article I states, in part, “All Bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives.”
As President Donald Trump seeks, though his fake emergency declaration, to take the power of the purse away from Congress in order to fund his vanity wall, a majority of legislators have voted to stand against Trump — a domestic threat to the Constitution if there ever was one — and for the fundamental rule of law as embodied in the Constitution.
Sadly, this majority did not include Louisiana’s U.S. senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy. Like the Pied Piper’s rats, Cassidy and Kennedy willingly followed Trump into the abyss, voting in support of Trump’s fake emergency declaration and against Congress’s rebuke of that fraud.
In doing so, Cassidy and Kennedy have violated their oath; they have betrayed their constituents; they have betrayed their country. They have declared, in effect, that the United States Constitution is null and void. That is the beginning of dictatorship.
Cassidy and Kennedy must resign.
Michael Russo
librarian
Baton Rouge