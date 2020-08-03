I found Alex Granier’s letter to the editor interesting and informative. He is apparently well informed and paying attention to what is happening in our country. I commend you for printing it.
The headline is pretty explanatory, “Law-abiding majority must push back against socialist goals.” I am amazed at what is allowed in our country! What happened to “patriotism?”
At 73, I’ve seen a lot in my lifetime. The word racism is used to get some people worked up. I grew up in the South when integration was just evolving. The year after I graduated from high school was the first year schools in my area integrated. There were no fights, protests, burnings, etc. It was accepted and people moved on.
I worked overseas for nearly 20 years, mostly in Southeast Asia. I met and married an Asian lady from Thailand. The village where she was from was one that accepted Cambodian refugees during Pol Pot’s reign of terror. Pol Pot killed over 6 million of his own people because they would not do as he told them to do.
The Thais had little to nothing themselves yet welcomed refugees with open arms and did what they could to provide them with the essentials to stay alive. We’re talking more than 30,000 refugees. This is the kind of humanitarian action we need in the U.S.; instead, some of us act like barbarians.
Those in this country who believe they are being oppressed should look at most other countries that live in socialism and then decide if this is what you really want.
MICHAEL ARDOIN
retired oilfield
Abbeville