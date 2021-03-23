The next time you go to the polls, remember to thank your legislator for the situation in our state. According to the 2021 report by the U.S. News & World Report, Louisiana is rated at the bottom of the list of the 50 states based on measures of quality ranging from education to crime and corrections. They also included health care and fiscal responsibility and other measures.
I realize improving our situation will cost, and that could mean an increase in gas taxes to pay for necessary road improvements, higher taxes for richer citizens and possibly slightly higher taxes for the rest of us, but you only get what you are willing to pay for. We need to pay our teachers better, possibly look at year-round education, and build a bypass highway around Baton Rouge and another bridge across the Mississippi, probably near Plaquemine.
We also need to better support trade schools, colleges and universities so they can lower their tuition to affordable levels. We might also hire more police and pay them a living wage.
We must realize change will not happen with our current legislators still in office, as all they seem to want to do is continue our current path, which will keep us at the bottom of our 50 states in measures of quality.
We only get good legislators that we are willing to vote into office. Vote for legislators that want to get Louisiana off the bottom of the list for measures of quality.
RAY SCHELL
retired chemist
Prairieville