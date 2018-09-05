Regarding William Bonin's recent letter, abolishing celibacy will not solve the problem of priest pedophiles. Celibacy is very natural, and these priest pedophiles are not satisfying their sexual urges by raping children. Allowing priests to marry or married men to become priests may just as well cause a greater problem. It is a known fact that some pedophiles will seek out women who are either widowed or divorced with children in the age group the pedophiles prefer. They will marry and have a sexual relationship with the wife while grooming the child/children to accept his sexual deviancy. When the child/children are no longer in the age group preferred by the pedophile, he will divorce the wife and move on to another woman. So we do not need that kind of situation sneaking into the Catholic Church. Marriage is not a cure for sexual deviancy of any kind.
Pedophile priests are not only sexual deviants but criminals. Shame on the bishops who so wrongfully handled the allegations made against these pedophile priests. These bishops, if still alive, should be punished for their wrongful handling of these priests. I do not know if punishment should be handled by the courts or the church. If handled by the church, the bishop should be stripped of his title and not allowed to say Mass publicly or participate in any other church function. Also, if any of these bishops are still head of their dioceses, then they should be replaced.
Marie Spicuzza
secretary
Kenner