Can someone please explain in what world it makes sense for the Louisiana Legislature to vote on breaking up a local park system?
BREC is an entity of East Baton Rouge Parish and serves its citizens, not the entire state. Why do legislators think they need a say in how we run our park system?
I think there are way more pressing issues affecting the entire state that need their attention. It’s ridiculous laws, like whichever one gives them oversight in such local entities, that ensures nothing gets done during regular sessions. It shows why we, the taxpayers, foot the bill for two or three special sessions every year.
PAM BORDELON
retired journalist
Baton Rouge